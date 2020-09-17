New Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga gets word out: He supports Tokyo Olympics next year
Yoshiro Mori, the head of the local organising committee and also a former prime minister, said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has a 'strong commitment' to the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo: Japan's new prime minister has gotten the word out to the president of the International Olympic Committee that he is behind next year's delayed Tokyo Games.
Yoshiro Mori, the head of the local organising committee and also a former prime minister, said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has a "strong commitment" to the Tokyo Olympics.
Mori said that was the message he conveyed on a call to IOC President Thomas Bach.
"Mr. Bach was very pleased when he heard this," Mori said, speaking on Thursday at the organising committee offices. "He said he wanted to fly over immediately and thank Mr. Suga for that."
Tokyo organisers say the games will open on 23 July, 2021, despite the coronavirus pandemic, but they have given few details about exactly how, and at what added costs.
They have said specifics about fans, quarantines, border controls and testing will not be forthcoming until the end of the year, or even into early 2021.
Mori told Bach the reappointment of the two ministers directly connected to the Olympics — Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda and Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto — showed the government's continued support.
"Making the Olympics and Paralympics a success, using all means, is the strong commitment of Japan," Hagiuda said, speaking alongside Mori. "There are many challenges but, as the minister in charge, I would like to do my utmost to solve them — one by one."
Hashimoto, an Olympic medal winner, said her focus was the athletes.
"I think making environments where athletes can respect each other and compete to the best of their ability is the most important," she said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
After Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia, Rahul Aware becomes 5th wrestler to test positive for COVID-19
Rahul Aware had won a bronze medal in the non-Olympic 61kg weight category at the World Championships in Nur-Sultan last year.
Sports Ministry extends contracts of nine foreign coaches, including High Performance Director for Athletics
This decision was taken by the ministry with a focus on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, and to ensure Olympic-bound athletes are able to train consistently with one coach and work on improving their performance.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Coronavirus vaccine not a requirement to hold event, says Games CEO
Toshiro Muto was speaking after a task force meeting with government officials, disease experts and Japanese Olympic officials. It’s the first of several high-level meetings dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as Tokyo tries to figure out if it can hold the games.