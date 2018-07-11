Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Never doubt my prediction

Sports FP Sports Jul 11, 2018 14:12:56 IST

Arnav: Honestly, no surprises there. Many seem to be shocked that France managed to defeat Brazil-vanquishers Belgium. I'm not surprised at all at this result. My pre-game prediction had been 2-1 to France. I always considered them the stronger side of the two but felt that Belgium, with all their attacking riches, had it in them to score at least one.

France's solid defensive display helped Le Bleus beat Belgium in the semi-final. AP

Today though, we saw the difference between the two attacks. Lukaku, Belgium's striker, might be a more high-profile player with a better scoring record but France's Giroud, despite having had zero shots on target this tournament, is the link that binds his superstar teammates together as they attack.

Another reason I wasn't surprised at this result was something I'd brought up after the Uruguay quarter-final: once France take a lead, they can close the game down very effectively, preventing the opposition from even getting a look in. That's why Belgium needed to score first. They didn't, so they lost. On to final for Les Blues then.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 14:12 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores