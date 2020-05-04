You are here:
Netherlands national football team coach Ronald Koeman undergoes heart surgery in Amesterdam

Sports The Associated Press May 04, 2020 08:50:41 IST

The Hague: Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman underwent a heart procedure on Sunday at a hospital in Amsterdam after feeling pain in his chest, his management company said in a statement.

File image of Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman. Image credit: Twitter/@RonaldKoeman

The 57-year-old coach, who has also managed Premier League clubs Southampton and Everton, underwent a successful “heart catheterization" and will return home Monday, his management company Wasserman said. It did not elaborate on the nature of the procedure and nor did the Dutch soccer association.

Dutch national broadcaster NOS cited Koeman's business manager, Rob Jansen, as saying that the former Barcelona player was hospitalised after feeling chest pain after a bike ride.

“We are shocked and wish him a good recovery,” the Dutch national team's spokesman Bas Ticheler told The Associated Press.

Koeman's management said the coach would be resting in coming days.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, it in unclear when the Dutch team will play again. The European Championship that was due to start 12 June has been postponed due to the global pandemic.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 08:50:41 IST

