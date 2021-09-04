Netherlands Grand Prix: Kimi Raikkonen out with coronavirus, Robert Kubica in
The 41-year-old Raikkonen, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, tested positive following on-site testing at the Zandvoort track.
Zandvoort, Netherlands: Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Robert Kubica for the Netherlands Grand Prix.
"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols he will take no further part in this event. All contacts have been declared," F1 said in a statement on Saturday.
"The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact."
Alfa Romeo said that 2007 F1 champion Raikkonen was showing no symptoms.
"He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel," the team said in a statement on Saturday. "There is no further impact expected for the team for the remainder of this event."
There was a third and final practice session Saturday ahead of qualifying later in the day. The race is on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Kubica has not raced since the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in 2019. It will be his 98th start and first for Alfa Romeo, where he is a reserve driver.
