Netherlands captain Virgil Van Dijk set to miss out on friendly against Belgium through injury

Amsterdam: Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has withdrawn from their squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium, less than 24 hours after scoring in the 3-0 win over Germany in the Nations League.

Van Dijk, 27, is still feeling the effects of a rib injury suffered playing for Liverpool against Southampton last month and the Dutch football association said in a statement on Sunday that it had been decided he would only play against Germany.

No replacement will be called up for Tuesday’s friendly in Brussels.

Van Dijk got the opening goal for the Dutch on Saturday, before Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum scored late on as they recorded a morale-boosting triumph over their neighbours.