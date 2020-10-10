'Nerveless performance, first of many': Twitter reacts to Iga Swiatek's first-ever Grand Slam win at French Open 2020

Here's how twitter reacted to Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek's straight sets win over Sofia Kenin in the French Open 2020 final!

With the poise of a veteran and the shots of a champion, 19-year-old Iga Swiatek picked the perfect place for her first tour-level title: the French Open.

Unseeded and ranked merely 54th, Swiatek grabbed the last six games to beat Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday, becoming the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles trophy.

When she smacked one last forehand winner to the corner to end things, Swiatek placed her right hand over her mouth then crouched, shaking her head.

Hard to believe? Maybe. This was, after all, only her seventh major tournament; she'd never been past the fourth round.

But the way she played these two weeks made this outcome less of a surprise.

Swiatek is the first woman to triumph in Paris without ceding a set since Justine Henin in 2007.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the landmark win:

O MY GOD @iga_swiatek IS THE @rolandgarros CHAMPION AT 19.......WITHOUT DROPPING A SINGLE SET pic.twitter.com/2tF4p0DPZE — Aga Radwanska (@ARadwanskaLive) October 10, 2020

Congratulations to young @rolandgarros champion @iga_swiatek - a nerveless performance from the Polish star and the first of many majors to come. Best wishes from afar, — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) October 10, 2020

Congratulations @iga_swiatek What a sterling two weeks of brilliant tennis. Many, many more GS Titles to come. @SofiaKenin hold your head up high; you had a great year! — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) October 10, 2020

@iga_swiatek ooooh , what an amazing effort ! Loved watching you play and be fearless . Congrats on your first ! — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) October 10, 2020

With inputs from AP