The test was earlier slated to take place on 18 April, but it was deferred due to the pandemic. The exam will now be held on 11 September

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced that admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will be available from 6 September onwards for registered candidates.

Once the admit cards are released, applicants can download them by visiting the official website nbe.edu.in. As per the notice, the hall tickets issued on 18 April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void” as the exam was postponed. The board will now issue fresh hall tickets on 6 September for the exam, scheduled to be conducted on 11 September.

Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps once they are released:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the NEET PG 2021 exam tab

Step 3: As the new page opens, log in using registered ID and password

Step 4: After logging in, the NEET PG 2021 admit card will appear on the screen. Download it

Step 5: Verify the details and download the hall ticket. Also, take a printout

The exam will be computer-based and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. At the exam centre, all candidates shall be provided with a face mask, protective face shield, and sanitiser sachets.

The NEET PG 2021 is conducted for admission into postgraduate (PG) medical courses. Earlier, the test was slated to take place on 18 April, however, it was deferred due to the second wave of coronavirus . Last month, the board reopened the registration and edit window for aspirants.