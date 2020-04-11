NEET PG 2020: Medical Counselling Committee declares result for round 1 counselling for admission to MD, MS, Diploma or MDS courses

NEET PG 2020 | The Medical Counselling Committee on Saturday declared the result for Round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Counselling 2020.

Candidates who appeared in the exam for securing seats in MD, MS, Diploma or MDS courses can access their allotment letters from 5 pm of 11 April (today) through the official website of the MCC.

The selected candidates have been requested to appear for physical or online reporting (e-joining) to their allotted colleges from 13 April onwards.

“The candidates can forgo their allotted seat but will still be eligible during Round-2 of counselling,” the official notice read. It added that the option of “free exit” will be also available in accordance to the scheme of counselling.

A list of allotted institutes and quota has been attached to the notice.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Friday announced that it was extending the deadline of making corrections to the NEET UG 2020 application forms. The extended deadline stands on 14 April, 2020 till 5 pm.

Candidates wishing to change their choice of city can make the said change in their application form. The date was extended keeping in view the problems faced by people amid the coronavirus outbreak and resulting countrywide lockdown.

If the changes required any additional payment, then students can pay the fees through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI or Paytm. The deadline for the payment of fees is till 11.50 pm on April 14, 2020.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted the NTA’s notice.

