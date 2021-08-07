Neeraj Chopra’s gold, Bajrang Punia’s bronze help India cap off best-ever Olympic campaign at Tokyo
Check out some of the key moments from the fifteenth day of competitions in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in which India collected a gold and a bronze to finish with seven medals.
also read
Sports
India men's hockey team creates history in Tokyo as Ravi Kumar wins silver on Olympic debut
Check out some of the snaps from the thirteenth day of competitions in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sports
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian shine bright at Games with Lovlina adding to medals tally, Ravi Kumar ensuring silver
While Dahiya will fight for gold on Thursday, Chopra will stake his claim for India's maiden track-and-field Olympic medal on Saturday.
Sports
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 7 August, Day 15 schedule of Indian athletes
Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 7 August.