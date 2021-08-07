Sports

Neeraj Chopra’s gold, Bajrang Punia’s bronze help India cap off best-ever Olympic campaign at Tokyo

Check out some of the key moments from the fifteenth day of competitions in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in which India collected a gold and a bronze to finish with seven medals.

FP Sports August 07, 2021 22:15:47 IST
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

India's Neeraj Chopra and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely celebrate with their national flags at the end of the men's javelin throw event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

Bajrang Punia wears the bronze medal around his neck after defeating Daulet Niyazbekov in the men's 65 kg category. AP

India's Aditi Ashok in action in the final round of the women's golf event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

Members of the Brazil men's football team celebrate atop the podium after defeating Spain in the gold medal match. AP

Japan men's baseball team are crowned gold medallists after their victory over the United States in the final. AP

Members of the United States men's basketball team celebrate with coach Greg Popovich after their narrow 87-82 victory over France in the gold medal match. AP

The Australian artistic swimming team in action in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan celebrates after winning the women's 10,000m event to collect her second gold of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in addition to a bronze in 1,500m. AP

A worker holds a “mask on” sign during the medal ceremony for baseball at the at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

Updated Date: August 07, 2021 22:18:11 IST

