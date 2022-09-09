Neeraj Chopra is currently the Diamond League winner, the silver medalist from the World Championships, and the Olympic champion.

Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, an Olympic gold medalist, made yet another history on Thursday when he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title. Chopra started out with a foul throw but quickly moved up the leaderboard on his second attempt with a throw of 88.44m, which was his fourth career best and ultimately the winning shot. The Indian athlete’s subsequent four throws covered 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m, and 83.60m. Czech Republic’s Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch came in second with a best throw of 86.94 meters, which he recorded on his fourth attempt. With a best of 83.73m, German thrower Julian Weber finished third in the tally.

After breaching the exceptional feat, Neeraj Chopra signed off the season with a heartfelt note on Twitter. The milestone will always be special for him as some of his close ones were present at the venue. While uploading a photograph with the Indian flag, Chopra thanked the entire nation for believing in him and wrote, “Incredible feeling to close the 2022 season as Diamond Trophy winner. The atmosphere was brilliant and it was extra special to have my uncle and friends in the stadium.”

The 24-year-old Indian sensation is currently the Olympic Gold medalist, the Diamond League winner, and the silver medalist of the World Championships. He has acquired all of these in a duration of just 13 months. Overall, it has been a worth-remembering season for Neeraj Chopra. He started off with a throw of 89.30 meters at the Paavo Nurmi Games in June, setting a new national record, before winning the gold medal at the Kuortane Games.

The javelin star later shattered the national record once more at the Stockholm Diamond League Meet with his throw of 89.94 meters. Neeraj came back with a bang to earn his first World Championships medal, a silver. A shock then struck as Chopra sustained a groin injury and could not participate in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. However, again he has done justice to his reputation by taking the Diamond League title home.

