Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Finland's Savo Games, beats Chinese Taipei's Chao-Tsun Cheng in build-up to Asian Games 2018

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 29, 2018 22:17:48 IST

New Delhi: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the Savo Games in Finland on Sunday with an impressive performance, beating his Chinese Taipei rival Chao-Tsun Cheng as the duo warmed up for an Asian Games showdown.

File image of Neeraj Chopra. AFP

Neeraj, the reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Asian season leader, threw 85.69m in the event held at Lapinlahti, Finland, where he is undergoing training as part of preparations for the Asian Games, with Cheng managing 82.52m to take second place.

The 23-year-old Cheng is the only Asian to have thrown the javelin beyond 90m, throwing 91.36m during the World University Games in Taipei last year to shatter the previous Asian record of 89.15m set by Zhao Qinggang of China at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

But this season, his best so far has been a 84.60m effort earlier this month in Sweden. Neeraj has a personal best and national record of 87.43m which he achieved during the first leg of the Diamond League Meeting in Doha in May. Neeraj is leading the Asian charts so far this season, ahead of Cheng and Ahmed Bader Magour of Qatar (season best 83.71m).


Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 22:17 PM

