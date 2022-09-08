Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete to win on the Diamond League circuit with victory in Lausanne – and he has the chance to cap that in Zurich at the Finals.

Neeraj Chopra is no stranger to making history for India. He became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a world championship at the U-20 Championships in 2016. At the same event, he set a world record of 86.48m. He became first Indian javelin thrower to win a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018. On the grandest stage of them all, he bagged a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year. To make clear that this wasn’t an anomaly, Chopra won the silver medal at World Athletics Championship.

On the Diamond League front, he became the first Indian athlete to win on the circuit with victory in Lausanne – and he has the chance to cap that in Zurich at the Diamond League Finals.

“Tonight was a good indicator that I have recovered well,” Chopra had said in Lausanne. “It has given me a lot of confidence to finish the season on a high.”

The 24-year-old has qualified for the Finals in 2017 and 2018 also, finishing seventh and fourth respectively.

In the absence of world champion Anderson Peters, Chopra’s biggest challenge will be the Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch.

When is Neeraj Chopra’s event at Zurich Diamond League Finals?

Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw final is on 8 September.

What time is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Zurich Diamond League?

The men’s javelin throw final, featuring Neeraj Chopra, is scheduled to take place at 11.50 PM IST.

Where is the 2022 Diamond League final taking place?

The 2022 Diamond League Final is taking place at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

Which TV channel will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final from Zurich Diamond League Final?

Diamond League Finals in Zurich are being broadcast on Sports18 1 SD and HD channels. Coverage on 8 September begins at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the 2022 Diamond League Final will be live streamed on the Voot app and website.

Who are competing in javelin throw at 2022 Diamond League Finals in Zurich?

Alongside Neeraj Chopra, other five competitors are: Patriks Gailums (Latvia), Leandro Ramos (Portugal), Curtis Thompson (USA), Julian Weber (Germany) and Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

