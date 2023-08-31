Auto refresh feeds

Neeraj Chopra endures a foul throw in his third attempt too. Meanwhile, after a foul for Neeraj in the third round, he follows it up with a jump of 7.96m

Sreeshankar is down to third after four rounds, with his best attempt of 7.99m that came in his very first one.

Julian Weber extends his lead in men;s havelin throw with an attempt of 85.04m. That;s the first throw that has surpassed the 85m mark this time around.

Woah! What a throw from Neeraj! The 25-year-old comes back with a throw of 85.22m to jump to second place. This was his fourth round throw.

Neeraj Chopra with a foul throw in the penultimate round of the javelin throw event. Neeraj, along with Weber and Vadlejch will get an extra attempt each.

Vadlejch with a foul throw in the final round. He still leads with a throw of 85.86, and goes onto win it eventually. Neeraj is next up, and he finishes with a throw of 85.71, narrowly missing out on Vadlejch's score. Neeraj will finish second, after Julian Weber finishes with a throw of 84.92 in his final attempt. Weber will finish third.

Meanwhile, Murali Sreeshankar finishes in fifth place with a best jump of 7.99m in men's long jump. Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou is the winner with a jump of 8.20m

Preview: Neeraj Chopra, India’s ace javelin thrower, will be looking to continue his dominance when the 2023 Zurich Diamond League gets underway in Switzerland on Thursday.

Neeraj is coming off victory in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, where he threw a best of 88.17m. With the throw, he also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he will look to defend the Olympic gold that he won in Tokyo.

Neeraj is eyeing to breach the 90m mark in Zurich.

“The World Championships was challenging for me but I was very prepared from my mind. I was thinking, ok I have a little bit of problem but I changed my technique with my right leg. The World Championships was hard. Not only on the body but also on the mind. Because in my country, there are so many people. Too much pressure. The World Championships was the only gold medal I didn’t have before. I just have the 90m mark now,” Chopra said.

Also in action will be long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who will be looking to put away a disappointing performance at the World Championships in Hungary.

Neeraj, meanwhile, will be hoping to qualify for the Diamond League final in Eugene, later in September.