India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the men's javelin throw final at the World Championships. Reuters
Preview: Neeraj Chopra, India’s ace javelin thrower, will be looking to continue his dominance when the 2023 Zurich Diamond League gets underway in Switzerland on Thursday.
Neeraj is coming off victory in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, where he threw a best of 88.17m. With the throw, he also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he will look to defend the Olympic gold that he won in Tokyo.
Neeraj is eyeing to breach the 90m mark in Zurich.
“The World Championships was challenging for me but I was very prepared from my mind. I was thinking, ok I have a little bit of problem but I changed my technique with my right leg. The World Championships was hard. Not only on the body but also on the mind. Because in my country, there are so many people. Too much pressure. The World Championships was the only gold medal I didn’t have before. I just have the 90m mark now,” Chopra said.
Also in action will be long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who will be looking to put away a disappointing performance at the World Championships in Hungary.
Neeraj, meanwhile, will be hoping to qualify for the Diamond League final in Eugene, later in September.