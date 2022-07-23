Check out LIVE streaming details ahead of Neeraj Chopra's participation in the World Athletics Championships 2022.

Indian javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for the final at the World Athletics Championships 2022, and will once again set his sights on gold at USA’s Oregon.

Neeraj qualified for the men’s javelin final at the World Championships with a throw of 88.39m in his first attempt on Friday.

Neeraj’s fiercest competitors will be current world champion Anderson Peters who hails from Grenada and Germany’s Julian Weber.

Neeraj, though, will not be the only Indian competing for a medal. 20-year-old Rohit Yadav threw an 80m+ shot that confirmed his participation in the medal round.

Here’s all you need to know about the World Championships final:

When is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships is on 24 July, 2022 (Sunday).

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships will take place at Hayward Field, Oregon, USA.

What time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships take place?

The event will be held LIVE at 7.05 am IST.

How can I watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin final at World Athletics Championships?

You can watch the event on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The event will also be LIVE streamed on the Sony LIV app. You can also follow LIVE updates on Firstpost.com.

