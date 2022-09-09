By winning the Diamond League trophy, Neeraj Chopra took home prize money of $30,000 and a wild card for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Zurich: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra achieved yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich on Thursday.

Chopra purposely started with a foul on the first throw but jumped to the top spot with the next of 88.44m — his fourth career best — in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.

Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch finished second with a best throw of 86.94m which he registered in his fourth attempt. Julian Weber was third with a best of 83.73m.

“It was a very good competition with Jakub Vadlejch today, he threw also very nice. I expected 90m from me today. But it is OK, I have the diamond trophy and this was the most important thing for me. Also because my family is here,” Chopra said.

Golds,Silvers done, he gifts a 24-carat Diamond this time to the nation Ladies & Gentlemen, salute the great #NeerajChopra for winning #DiamondLeague finals at #ZurichDL with 88.44m throw. FIRST INDIAN AGAIN#indianathletics X-*88.44*-86.11-87.00-6T pic.twitter.com/k96w2H3An3 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 8, 2022

“First time, they are at an international competition. They came to see me as this is my last competition and we go for a holiday – France, Paris, so it will be good.

“I was injured after Eugene so I need some rest, 2-3 weeks and I start some rehab and then some training for next year.”

Incredible feeling to close the 2022 season as Diamond Trophy winner. The atmosphere was brilliant and it was extra special to have my uncle and friends in the stadium. Happy to win my first trophy! Sabhi ke pyaar aur support ke liye bahut bahut dhanyawad. pic.twitter.com/zfVlMHUEIx — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 9, 2022

The Diamond League trophy wrapped up a memorable season for Chopra. He won the silver medal at the World Champions in Eugene, Oregon and later qualified for Diamond League final by clinching the event in Lausanne – another first for an Indian.

By winning the Diamond League trophy, he took home prize money of $30,000 and a wild card for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Although, he’s already qualified for the World Championships as his Lausanne-leg winning throw breached the 85.20m qualifying mark.

