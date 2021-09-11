'A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight,' wrote Neeraj on Twitter.

Neeraj Chopra made the whole nation proud after winning the gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, the javelin thrower still manages to keep himself grounded and recently fulfilled “a small dream” as he took his parents for their first-ever flight.

Taking to social media, Neeraj posted an emotional note to express his happiness.

"A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight," writes Neeraj on Twitter as he posted a few pictures with his parents on the flight.

Along with the pictures, the star Indian athlete said that he will always be grateful for everyone's blessings and prayers.

A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight. आज जिंदगी का एक सपना पूरा हुआ जब अपने मां - पापा को पहली बार फ्लाइट पर बैठा पाया। सभी की दुआ और आशिर्वाद के लिए हमेशा आभारी रहूंगा 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Kmn5iRhvUf — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 11, 2021

In the pictures, one can see the proud faces of Neeraj's parents as they board a plane.

Talking about his historic win at Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj won the medal in men's javelin as he threw 87.58 metres becoming India's only Olympic gold medallist in athletics.

Since his return to India, a bout of illness and lack of training forced the 23-year-old athlete to end his campaign for 2021.

However, Neeraj has said that he will be back in 2022 to participate in events like World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.

After his phenomenal show at the Olympics, he gained 14 places in the world rankings. With a score of 1315, he is currently ranked second. Before the current rankings, he was at the 16th position.

In Tokyo Olympics, India won seven medals breaking all previous records.