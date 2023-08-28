India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. Chopra, who already has the Olympic Gold Medal, became the first-ever Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at the World Championship.

Neeraj scripted history when he recorded a stellar throw of 88.17 meters during his second attempt which was enough for him to claim the title.

Here, we take a look at Neeraj Chopra’s medal wins over the years:

Silver medal, 2016 Asian Junior Championships: Neeraj Chopra showed his promise very early when he bagged the silver medal at the 2016 Asian Junior Championships in Ho Chi Minh City. He clinched silver with his best throw of 77.60m.

Gold medal, 2016 World Junior Championships: In 2016, Neeraj Chopra secured gold at the World Junior Championship in Bydgoszcz, Poland, with a throw of 86.48m.

Gold medal, 2016 South Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra was now hitting his stride as he clinched gold at the 2016 South Asian Games that took place in Guwahati, India, with a throw of 82.23m.

Gold medal, 2017 Asian Championships: Neeraj Chopra clinched gold at the 2017 Asian Championships that took place in Bhubaneswar with a throw of 85.23m.

Gold medal, 2018 Commonwealth Games: India’s star clinched his first Commonwealth Games gold medal with a throw of 86.47m in the final at the Gold Coast Games in 2018.

Gold medal, 2018 Asian Games: After his heroics in the Commonwealth Games, Chopra backed it up with another gold at the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta-Palembang with a throw of 88.06m.

Gold medal, 2020 Tokyo Olympics: One of the greatest triumphs for India and for Neeraj Chopra. He became Olympic Champion during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with a best throw of 87.58m.

Silver Medal, 2022 World Athletics Championships: After his Olympic win, Neeraj Chopra secured his first World Athletics Championships medal when he clinched silver with a throw of 88.13m.

Winner, Diamond League: Another historic moment was created when Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win the Diamond League final in Zurich with his best throw being 88.44m.

Gold medal, 2023 World Athletics Championships: India’s Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, has now clinched gold at Worlds with a best throw of 88.17m. He now has two medals in the World Championships as well as an Olympic Games Gold.