Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be up against a strong field in the javelin event at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 on 30 June. The prestigious event will serve as the perfect preparation for the star Indian athlete for the next month’s World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj has been in good form having made a return to the sport with a silver medal win at the Paavo Nurmi Games where he threw 89.30m on 14 June to set a new national record. Finland's Oliver Helander won the gold with an 89.83m throw. Four days later, Neeraj won gold at the Kuortane Games with a throw of 86.69m. He will be aiming to clinch his first gold at the Diamond League.

In Stockholm, Neeraj will be up against Tokyo Olympic medallists Jakub Vadlejch (silver) and Vitezslav Vesely (bronze). The javelin field also includes Germany's Julian Weber and Helander.

Here are all the details about Neeraj's event and how you can watch it in India.

When and where will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League take place?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League will take place on 30 June 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden

When will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League begin?

The Stockholm Diamond League is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST. Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event could take place after midnight.

Where can we watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League will be broadcast on Sports18 1 SD & HD.

Where can we live stream Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League?

The live streaming of the javelin event will be available on the VOOT Select app.

