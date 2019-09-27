Need some wardrobe inspiration? Here's a guide to what you can buy on sale ahead of the festive season

The festive season is just around the corner and we can all feel the excitement building up. It is the time when the entire nation gets swept with vibrant and cheerful vibes and there’s only one thing on everyone’s mind – SHOPPING! To send you in a shopping frenzy, Flipkart is set to kick off its festive season sale #TheBigBillionDays from 29th September 2019 to 4th October 2019. Being India’s biggest online sale event, you can get the best deals on mobiles, electronics, fashion, beauty and a lot more at heavy discounted prices. In addition, Flipkart is offering a whooping discount of 90% on fashion and extra 10% if you are shopping on day 1.

Along with the best of deals, you can shop during the sale and pay later using Flipkart Pay Later or Cardless Credit which are innovative payment solutions that Flipkart offers to select customers. The Big Billions Days Sale will have a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards.

All you fashionistas, get ready, for the time has come for your wardrobe makeover. Just so you don't have to do all the picking and thinking, we have curated a list of fashion items for men and women that you can lay your hands on and slay this festive season. From Adidas and Alley Solly to Tommy Hilfiger and more, fill your wardrobe with these high-end brands at never before prices.

For Men

Self Design Polo Neck T-Shirt

Festivals are all about bright and colourful apparels that celebrate the festive mood. You can wear this casual T-shirt for Diwali get-together. Or, check out other premium brands like USPA, Levi’s and GAP for T-shirts under 999.

Slim Men’s Blue Jeans

This festive season, make an impression among your friends by looking fashionable in the trendy blue jeans from Wrangler. Flipkart is offering minimum 65% off on top brands such as Wrangler, Lee, Flying Machine and others.

Minimalist Analog Watch

Fashionable watches are the trend these days. How about upping your style quotient with a classy Fastrack watch? The Big Billion Days Sale will have minimum 25% off on Fastrack, Casio and Titan watches that you would not want to miss.

Running Shoes

How many times has it happened that you have fallen in love with a pair of shoes but couldn’t buy it because it was just too expensive? During Big Billion Days sale, you can make the most of offers and discount deals to complete your look with comfortable shoes. You can even wear them on social outings.

For Women

Kurtas

Get heads to turn and eyes to pop out with an envious collection of traditional kurtas this festive season. Choose from a barrage of premium brands like Libas, W, Aurelia and more starting from just Rs. 399. This year, get ready to flaunt your ethnic collection at your society’s Diwali bash.

Printed T-Shirts

The only way to feel pumped up this festive season is to hoard clothes at affordable prices and put your shopping hassles to rest. Accentuate your wardrobe collection with international brands like GAP, Superdry, UCB, M&S and more at unbelievable 60% to 80% off on dresses and tops.

Shoulder Bags

A shoulder bag is an important accessory for a woman in getting that perfect look. Compliment your fashionable self with picking an elegant shoulder bag from excellent brands like Allen Solly and Baggit at minimum 50% off.

Heels

Heels are a woman’s best friend, isn’t it? Pamper yourself by getting a nice pair of heels to go with your ethnic look this festive season. Shop for bellies, ballerinas, pumps, sandals and more with brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Aldo and Steve Madden at minimum 50% off.

Plus, you can enjoy 100+ partner offers for SuperCoins and 4X Coins on all partners such as OYO, Ola and more. With just one transaction, you can become eligible for being a Flipkart Plus Member and enjoy benefits like free shipping and exclusive discounts.

So, block your calendars for India’s biggest online sale to get the best deals this festive season. Shop till you drop!!

This is a partnered post.