NBA: With LeBron James' departure, new generation of players and teams will shape this year’s Eastern Conference

If you've ever been to school with an elder brother, you will know this feeling. The feeling of always being the disrespected younger brother. Of knowing that, no matter how hard you try, your elder brother will figure out a way to be smarter than you, more popular, know his way around the school, and know exactly how to torture you. Even if you become a star in your own right, he could reduce you to shame and embarrassment with just the right taunt.

For the longest time, most of the Eastern Conference of the NBA has felt like that younger sibling that never earned the respect, no matter how hard they tried. For the past eight years, every team in the East has had to go through the gate-keeper that has been LeBron James — through his time in Miami and Cleveland. Each year since the 2010-11 season, a LeBron-led team has won the Eastern Conference and been to the NBA Finals. Opponents have either lost to him or joined him but there's been no breaking down his barrier.

This summer, after yet another Eastern Conference triumph, LeBron shook up the NBA landscape by removing himself from the conference's equation altogether. The 33-year-old star chose to join the Los Angeles Lakers to play in the West for the first time in his long career. While his move makes the deep Western Conference even more dangerous, his absence will leave room for a whole new generation of young players and teams to shine.

While LeBron was dominating the East and (slowly) getting older, his opponents in the conference loaded up with squads in preparation to replace him at the top. After years of playoff torture by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors come into the upcoming season with a remixed roster to finally break through to the Finals. The Boston Celtics made a number of smart draft moves and transactions to feature a team loaded in almost every position. The Philadelphia 76ers trusted the process and came out with two of the best young players in the league. The Milwaukee Bucks could arguably feature the best singular talent in the conference.

The Indiana Pacers will not allow anyone to underestimate them, and the Washington Wizards will swear that they will finally earn their overdue respect. Teams like the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets could turn some heads if they remain healthy, too.

Of course, the bulk of the league's individual talent lies out West, but with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, John Wall, Ben Simmons, Victor Oladipo, and more, there is enough reason for this to shape up to be another interesting season in the East.

Despite missing All-Star talents Irving and Gordon Hayward, the Boston Celtics came within one game of the NBA Finals last season, losing to Cleveland in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The experience showcased the leadership and talents of Al Horford, and the mature young core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Terry Rozier. Now, with Irving and Hayward back in the mix, the only trouble this team will have is an embarrassment of riches. If all goes well, they are going to be favourites in the East this season.

Speaking of "all going well", no team will have more fingers crossed than the Toronto Raptors. Toronto took a risk in trading their franchise-great DeMar DeRozan for an unhealthy and uncertain Kawhi Leonard from the Spurs. Leonard's health is a big question mark, but his talent is undeniable, and in full form, he is the league's best perimeter defender. Joining the All-Star Kyle Lowry, Jonas Valanciunas, Serge Ibaka, youngster OG Anunoby, and a deep cast in the bench, Leonard might just find a perfect fit for himself with "The North" this season.

The 76ers took years of beatings and finally, the 2017-18 season showed them reap for their sufferings. Featuring two of the most tantalising young talents in the league—Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons—the Sixers are bound to be a must-watch team every night. They will be slightly disappointed with their muted offseason, but if they can see tangible improvements in Dario Saric and last year's number one pick Markelle Fultz, this team could take another big leap forward.

Now that LeBron's gone, his heir apparent as the most naturally gifted player in the East — a star with the ability to create, score, attack, defend, do-it-all — will likely be Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite the Greek Freak's talents, the Bucks have disappointed in the playoffs in recent years. Giannis is projected to take another leap forward this season, but he'll need his supporting cast of Eric Bledsoe, Kris Middleton, Thon Maker, Malcolm Brogdon to step up to help him reach the next level.

Last year's breakout team were the Indiana Pacers led by the season's Most Improved Player, Victor Oladipo. This year, many of the team's core players will return to prove that last year's 48-34 record was no fluke, and Oladipo will be flanked by Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and new signee Tyreke Evans.

On paper, the lineup of John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter, Markieff Morris, and new acquisition Dwight Howard should strike fear in the conference. Unfortunately for the Wizards, basketball isn't played 'on paper'. Despite their talent, the Wizards have suffered from injuries and chemistry issues in recent years, and adding one of the NBA's most destabilising players in Howard might not help, either. Either way, it will be interesting times in Washington DC this season.

A number of other teams might not have the firepower to go far in the postseason, but a perfect storm of events might see them play bogeymen to higher seeds. The Pistons will be coached by last year's Coach of the Year Dwane Casey and will have a full season for Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond to get used to playing together. The Hornets feature a borderline star player in Kemba Walker and are always dangerous because of their ability on defence. The Cleveland Cavaliers will refresh this season with Kevin Love as their centrepiece. The Miami Heat have always been a disciplined franchise and have interesting players like Goran Dragic, Hassan Whiteside, and Justice Winslow.

At the bottom of the standings, there will be a number of teams who will keep their expectations low in the coming season. Without Kristaps Porzingis, playoff dreams are unlikely for the New York Knicks. The Chicago Bulls have a fun core of young players but may not have enough defensive balance to mount a serious challenge. The remaining squads — Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks — are building for the future rather than the present.

There is no denying that LeBron's journey to the west will leave a gaping hole atop the East. But now, the conference will be more unpredictable than it has been in decades and the remaining contenders will fight to determine who will be crowned as their new king.