NBA Playoffs: The Western Conference and Eastern Conference finals feature Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat.

Golden State Warriors are back in the Western Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years and have an unexpected opponent in the form of Dallas Mavericks. Over in the East, Miami Heat take on Boston Celtics with the latter sending the defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks packing.

Doncic and the Mavericks ousted Phoenix Suns, who had the NBA's best record, with a Game 7 rout in the second round. The Mavericks haven't made it this far since winning their lone NBA title in 2011.

Warriors are not new to this stage, they've played in five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19. They missed the playoffs the last two seasons but led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Warriors might just be the favourites again.

In the East: After getting past Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum is against Jimmy Butler in a series between the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in the Eastern Conference. It's the first 1 vs. 2 matchup in the conference finals since 2019, when Toronto knocked off top-seeded Bucks.

NBA Western Conference Finals Results/Schedule:

Game 1: Warriors 112, Mavs 87 in San Francisco (1-0)

Game 2: Warriors 126, Mavs 117 in San Francisco (2-0)

Game 3: Warriors 109, Mavs 100 in Dallas (3-0)

Game 4: Dallas 119, Warriors 109 in Dallas (3-1)

Game 5: Warriors vs Mavs on 27 May at 6:30 AM IST in San Francisco

Game 6: Warriors vs Mavs on 29 May at 6:30 AM IST in Dallas

Game 7*: Warriors vs Mavs on 31 May at 5:30 AM IST in San Francisco

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Schedule:

Game 1: Heat 118, Celtics 107 in Miami (1-0)

Game 2: Celtics 127, Heat 102 in Miami (1-1)

Game 3: Heat 109, Celtics 103 in Boston (2-1)

Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 82 in Boston (2-2)

Game 5: Celtics vs Heat on 26 May at 6 AM IST in Miami

Game 6: Celtics vs Heat on 28 May at 6 AM IST in Boston

Game 7*: Celtics vs Heat on 30 May at 6 AM IST in Miami

* if needed

What channels are broadcasting the NBA Playoffs?

The NBA playoffs - the Western Conference Finals, Eastern Conference Finals and Finals - are being broadcast live on MTV, VH1 and Sports18.

Where can I live stream NBA playoffs?

If you're looking for digital platforms to watch the NBA finals, they are available on Voot Select and Jio TV.

