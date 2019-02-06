NBA: Washington Wizards guard John Wall sidelined for a year after suffering ruptured left Achilles tendon

Washington: Five-time NBA All-Star guard John Wall of the Washington Wizards will be sidelined for a year after suffering a ruptured left Achilles tendon, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old playmaker, the first overall choice in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Wizards, slipped and fell in his home to rupture the tendon.

Wall underwent an initial surgery upon the tendon last month aimed at preventing a tear and was to miss six to eight months as a result after being ruled out for the season 29 December.

Wall averaged 20.7 points, 8.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 32 games this season and will begin a four-year contract extension next season worth $170 million over four years.

Another operation to repair the tendon will be performed by physician Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at a date to be determined.

It was Anderson who operated on Wall on 8 January, removing damaged tissue from Haglund's Deformity – a bony enlargement on the back of the heel – and repairing a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel.

Wizards medical director and orthopedist Wiemi Douoguih diagnosed the rupture during a procedure to clean out an infection that had developed in the incision from the initial surgery.

With Wall as a team leader, the Wizards reached the NBA playoffs in four of the past five seasons, although the club has not gone beyond the second round since losing the 1979 NBA Finals while defending its only league crown.

This season, the Wizards are 22-31, level with Orlando for 10th in the Eastern Conference, three games behind Miami for the eighth and final East playoff berth.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.