NBA: Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris fined for tugging Seth Curry's shorts in Portland Trail Blazers clash

New York: The NBA fined Markieff Morris $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct on Wednesday after the Washington Wizards forward twice gave a tug on the shorts of Portland's Seth Curry.

Morris wasn't even in the game at the time of the incident, on the final play of regulation in the Wizards' 125-124 overtime triumph over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Curry was in the corner of the three-point arc with his team in possession of the ball when Morris — standing near the Wizards' bench, reached out and pulled on the back of his shorts not once but twice.

Markieff Morris grabbibg Seth Curry's shorts from the bench pic.twitter.com/CRwsFxm7IG — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 23, 2018

Portland's Damian Lillard, bringing the ball up the court, didn't go to Curry, who gestured his impatience with Morris's antics.

No foul was called, and Morris's response to the fine on Twitter on Wednesday was four laughing emojis.

"It's all good.. At least we got the win!" he posted.