NBA: Three more Memphis Grizzlies matches called off over player shortage due to COVID-19
The NBA said the Grizzlies next three games — against Portland on Friday and Sunday and against Sacramento on Monday — had been called off in order to comply with league safety protocols.
Los Angeles: Three more NBA games were postponed on Thursday as the Memphis Grizzlies continued to struggle with player shortages due to the coronavirus , the league confirmed in a statement.
"The games are being postponed due to unavailable players for the Grizzlies and contact tracing for other players on their roster, and in order to ensure the health and safety of players on both teams," the NBA said.
The Grizzlies game against Portland on Wednesday had already been postponed for the same reasons.
The league have also postponed Friday's Washington Wizards-Milwaukee Bucks game because of similar COVID-19 health and safety issues.
The league's coronavirus protocols require anyone who tests positive, or who is identified as coming in close contact with an infected person, to isolate or quarantine.
NBA: Miami Heat-Boston Celtics game postponed by authorities due to COVID-19 protocols
The Miami Heat-Boston Celtics game was only the second NBA game to be postponed for virus-related reasons this season.
Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, UAE Emirates cycling team get COVID-19 vaccine
A total of 27 riders plus 32 staff of the UAE Emirates cycling team were vaccinated in Abu Dhabi.
Australian Open 2020: Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa tests positive for COVID-19 during quarantine
She is the first female tennis player on the tournament's roster to have a confirmed positive test, the latest setback for preparations for the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne.