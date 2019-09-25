You are here:
NBA slaps Milwaukee Bucks with $50,000 fine for comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 25, 2019 08:18:58 IST

Los Angeles: The NBA slapped the Milwaukee Bucks with a $50,000 fine for comments about a contract extension offer for reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league said Tuesday.

File image of Giannis Antetokounmpo. AP

The fine pertains to recent comments from Bucks general manager Jon Horst regarding a supermax extension for Antetokounmpo. The team is not permitted to offer the contract extension until the summer of 2020.

Asked about Antetokounmpo's contract situation on 12 September at a town hall event, Horst replied, "The answer right now is we can't talk and negotiate anything. Giannis, basically a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he'll be offered a supermax extension."

Antetokounmpo, 24, won the league's MVP award in 2018-19 after averaging 27.7 points.

