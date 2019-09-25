NBA slaps Milwaukee Bucks with $50,000 fine for comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract

Los Angeles: The NBA slapped the Milwaukee Bucks with a $50,000 fine for comments about a contract extension offer for reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league said Tuesday.

The fine pertains to recent comments from Bucks general manager Jon Horst regarding a supermax extension for Antetokounmpo. The team is not permitted to offer the contract extension until the summer of 2020.

Asked about Antetokounmpo's contract situation on 12 September at a town hall event, Horst replied, "The answer right now is we can't talk and negotiate anything. Giannis, basically a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he'll be offered a supermax extension."

Antetokounmpo, 24, won the league's MVP award in 2018-19 after averaging 27.7 points.