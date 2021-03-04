NBA: Seven players found positive for COVID-19 over past week among 456 tested
The league does not identify players results, but any player who tests positive is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under NBA health and safety guidelines.
New York: Seven NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 among the 456 players tested by the league in the past week, the NBA announced on Wednesday.
The league does not identify players results, but any player who tests positive is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under NBA health and safety guidelines.
Protocols also require those identified as having been in close contact to an infected person to quarantine.
The most recent outbreak issue came when the NBA postponed Toronto's scheduled home game at Tampa, Florida, on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls because the Raptors would not have the minimum eight players available for the contest.
Another Raptors contest in Tampa, planned for Tuesday against Detroit, was delayed to Wednesday pending test results.
The Raptors listed five players out on Wednesday evening due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols— Psacal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw.
Others listed as out on the COVID-19 list include Spanish center Marc Gasol of the Los Angeles Lakers, New York's Derrick Rose and Sacramento's Jabari Parker and Hassan Whiteside.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators batsman Tom Banton among two foreign players to test positive for COVID-19
Pakistan Cricket Board's Director of Media Sami Burney had announced on Tuesday that two foreign players and one member of the support staff had tested positive for the virus. This was after Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Monday.
WTT Contender Doha: Achanta Sharath Kamal through to second round; G Sathiyan eliminated
Sharath toiled hard before defeating Sirucek 17-15, 9-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 in the first round.
Qatar Open to go ahead as scheduled despite rising COVID-19 cases, high-profile withdrawals
Qatar has pressed ahead with events despite seeing an uptick in virus cases, staging the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month with stadiums at 30 percent capacity.