NBA says eight more players have tested positive for coronavirus as preseason games loom on horizon
Preseason games across the NBA begin on Friday and the regular season is scheduled to begin with two games on 22 December.
The NBA says eight more players have tested positive for COVID-19 , bringing the total so far this season to 56.
Of those, the first 48 tested positive in the league’s initial return-to-market testing phase that went from 24 November through 1 December. Those tests showed a leaguewide positivity rate of about 9 percent.
The next eight came from a batch of 541 players tested in the week that began 2 December. For that span, the positivity rate was just under 1.5 percent.
Preseason games across the NBA begin on Friday and the regular season is scheduled to begin with two games on 22 December.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
India reports 44,489 new COVID-19 infections, 524 deaths; active cases increases by 7,598
The total number of coronavirus infection mounted to 92,66,705 on Thursday, while the toll climbed to 1,35,223 with 524 new fatalities, the health ministry said
India reports 41,322 new COVID-19 infections; active cases see drop after three straight days of rising graph
After showing an upward trend for three days in a row, the active COVID-19 caseload decreased to 4,54,940, remaining below 5 lakh for the 18th consecutive day, said the health ministry
Japan approves bill to provide free coronavirus vaccine to its 126 million residents
The country has secured COVID-19 vaccines for 60 million people from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, and for a further 25 million people from biotech firm Moderna