NBA says eight more players have tested positive for coronavirus as preseason games loom on horizon

Preseason games across the NBA begin on Friday and the regular season is scheduled to begin with two games on 22 December.

The NBA says eight more players have tested positive for COVID-19 , bringing the total so far this season to 56.

Of those, the first 48 tested positive in the league’s initial return-to-market testing phase that went from 24 November through 1 December. Those tests showed a leaguewide positivity rate of about 9 percent.

The next eight came from a batch of 541 players tested in the week that began 2 December. For that span, the positivity rate was just under 1.5 percent.

