NBA Rundown Week 2: Dwight Howard's second coming, Kevin Durant's reason for leaving Warriors and more

As another week of action-packed NBA action sped past, the Philadelphia 76ers emerged as the only unbeaten team across both conferences.

The start of the new season has brought along frenzied basketball and even more frenetic change in fortunes for many teams. The Golden State Warriors have been to five consecutive Playoffs in previous seasons. But this season, they look shaky to even break into the Playoffs brackets thanks to injuries to players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and departures of others like Kevin Durant. The Lakers, who have crashed and burnt last season despite the presence of LeBron James, are now a force to contend with, thanks to Anthony Davis and the unlikely presence of Dwight Howard, who was once the former hated player for Los Angeles Lakers faithful.

In his second coming, though, Howard is carving out his niche for the franchise by adopting his status as a role player rather than a superstar.

All this and more in this edition of the NBA Rundown.

