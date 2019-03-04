NBA Rundown: Dwyane Wade sizzles for Heat, LeBron James' torrid week, Trae Young shines and more

With the 2019 NBA All-Star done and dusted, a host of teams are battling to stay in playoff contention in the business end of the NBA regular season. When proceedings got underway after a mini-vacation, legends turned back the clock, rookies rose up to the occasion and champions continued to falter.

Dwyane Wade’s last dance

Dwyane Wade’s last dance is in full flow. The Miami Heat legend turned back the clock against two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors and how! Miami had blown a 24-point lead against the visiting Warriors and were staring at a seventh-successive loss. However, Heat turned things around to come within two points of the Warriors with just a second to go. Enter Dwyane Wade.

With just a second to go, the three-time NBA champion drained a stunning three-pointer off one leg to beat the buzzer and cap a memorable 126-125 comeback victory.

The 37-year-old thanked Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for his ‘Mamba Mentality’ referring to Bryant draining a similar buzzer-beater against Wade more than a decade ago.

"Thank you for showing me the way. Mamba Mentality!"@DwyaneWade thanks @kobebryant after his game-winner vs. the Warriors ⚡ pic.twitter.com/DluvfPVi5j — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2019

"When Kobe hit that game winner on me in LA...off the glass from the top of the key I said how is that possible? Thank you for showing me the way. Mamba Mentality." - @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/bG9WM50rcB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2019

Wade’s farewell journey next took him to Houston where he pulled out a brilliant move to outfox the Rockets defence. Up against Clint Capela and Austin Rivers, Wade feigned shooting and passing before finally finding a way past the duo to get an easy basket. All this while not moving his pivot foot! Check it out.

D-Wade got 'em all fooled pic.twitter.com/9Mn9M2c9jy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2019

In Houston, Wade came up against his close friend Chris Paul and the duo exchanged jerseys after the match. Wade also took to Instagram to shower his love on his ‘brother’ Paul.

Vince Carter turns back the clock

Speaking of the old guard rolling back the years, check out Atlanta Hawks’ Vince Carter doing what no 42-year-old man should be able to do.

Vince Carter still playing like he in his 20s pic.twitter.com/gGEK82ectO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 2, 2019

Doc Rivers’ touching gesture for Dirk Nowitzki

Into his 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA, Dirk Nowitzki is being given an unofficial farewell tour of sorts from franchises all over the country. The German legend has been given a rousing reception from fans wherever he has gone this season with the NBA also adding him to the All-Star roster as a special addition along with Wade.

While he has hinted at coming back for a record 22nd season with the Mavs, it seems like everyone is assuming that the 2011 NBA champion will hang up his boots at the end of the season, with LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers among them.

In their game last week, with nine seconds remaining on the clock, Rivers called for a timeout and took to the mic to call upon the Clippers faithful to give Nowitzki a standing ovation.

Salute to one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you, @swish41! pic.twitter.com/bQ5tGgrL8I — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 26, 2019

LeBron James’ torrid week

For the first time in over a decade, the NBA postseason may not feature a team consisting of LeBron James as the LA Lakers continued to stutter in the Western Conference. James added another record to his collection after becoming the first player in the NBA to rank in the top 10 in both the NBA's all-time assists and scoring lists but couldn’t stop his team from losing to the Memphis Grizzlies.

James and Lakers’ bounced back from that loss with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans before losing to Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee Bucks. Their week took a turn for the worse as they slumped to a shocking 118-109 loss to bottom side Phoenix Suns.

James, in particular, had a dismal match as he missed a regulation dunk...

It's been that kind of night for LeBron and the Lakers in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/B4YXs3g39S — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 3, 2019

gave away a silly turnover...

And missed two free throws which would have brought the Lakers within three points of the Suns with 47 seconds to go.

LeBron James misses 2 free throws with a chance to bring the Lakers within 3 with 47 seconds left in the Suns / Lakers game pic.twitter.com/yOubKZbTKc — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) March 3, 2019

The Suns also became the worst team in terms of winning percentage against whom James has lost in his career.

In terms of winning percentage through at least 25 games, the Phoenix Suns tonight became the worst team a LeBron James team has ever lost to when LeBron plays in the game. The Suns had a .190 win percentage this season entering tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/NSXdpqEVFQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 3, 2019

But hey, at least we’ll have this video of ‘Bron getting it on.

LeBron dancing is a big mood pic.twitter.com/73PVRCqBQH — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2019

Trae Young is on the rise

You know you have a brilliant future if you join an elite and elusive club which has NBA legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James as its only members. On Saturday, Trae Young joined Jordan and James to become the only rookies to have 40+ points and 10+ assists in a single game in Hawks’ overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls.

▪ Hawks rookie franchise record for most points.

▪ Most points by a rookie this season (49 points)

▪ Last rookie to have 40+ points & 10+ assists (LeBron James - 3/27/04)

▪ First rookie in NBA history with at least 45 points & 15 assists in a single game pic.twitter.com/URC2F0uwSO — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 2, 2019

