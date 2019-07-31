You are here:
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers agree three-year, $100 million contract extension with guard CJ McCollum, say reports

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 31, 2019 09:26:37 IST

Los Angeles: The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a three-year, $100 million NBA contract extension with guard CJ McCollum, US media reported on Tuesday.

File image of CJ McCollum

ESPN, citing McCollum's agent, reported the deal, and the player himself responded Tuesday to congratulatory tweets from teammate Jusuf Nurkic and other NBA players.

McCollum, who would have become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season, instead looks set to stay in Portland for five seasons.

McCollum played a key role in the Blazers' Western Conference semi-final victory over the Denver Nuggets, scoring 37 points in game seven to help Portland reach the conference finals.

The Trail Blazers were swept by the Golden State Warriors, but will be aiming to contend again in the upcoming season after locking up both McCollum and Damian Lillard.

The Blazers have inked Lillard to a four-year, $196 million extension.

