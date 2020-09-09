NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat oust top-seed Milwaukee Bucks to reach Eastern Conference finals

Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic scored 17 points apiece as six players scored in double figures and Miami Heat completed a 4-1 series victory in a bruising encounter against the league's top defensive team.

The Miami Heat punched their ticket to the NBA Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, beating top-seeded Milwaukee 103-94 as injured Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo watched from the bench.

Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic scored 17 points apiece as six Heat players scored in double figures and Miami completed a 4-1 series victory in a bruising encounter against the league's top defensive team.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 23 points.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo -- tipped to scoop a second straight MVP award this season -- aggravated his sprained right ankle in the first half of the Bucks' game-four overtime victory over the Heat.

The Bucks declared him inactive less than an hour before tipoff on Tuesday.

The loss of Antetokounmpo, who averaged career highs of 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game this season, was a huge blow for the Bucks, as they tried to do what no NBA team has done before: come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a seven-game playoff series.

It's the second straight campaign that the Bucks built the best regular-season record only to come up short in the playoffs.

In 2019 they fell to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in six games in the Eastern Conference finals.

The fifth-seeded Heat will face either the Boston Celtics or Toronto Raptors for a place in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics lead their series against the defending NBA champion Raptors three games to two.

Butler, who added 10 rebounds and six assists and was a perfect eight-for-eight from the foul line, said the Heat's impressive 8-1 record so far in the playoffs means nothing now.

"All of that is behind us now," he said. "We'll wait and see who we get out of Toronto and Boston and then we'll lock in on that.

"But it's zero-zero now, we've got eight more to get."

The Heat trailed 28-19 after a chaotic first quarter in which they committed six turnovers leading to nine Bucks points.

They trailed by as many as 13 in the first period, but settled down in the second, out-scoring the Bucks 33-18 to take a 52-46 lead into halftime.

'out of the mud'

But Milwaukee, with Middleton leading the way, refused to go away.

After going scoreless for more than six minutes in the third period the Bucks put together an 8-0 run to pull within five points.

Trailing 73-65 going into the final period, the Bucks trimmed the deficit to four multiple times, but the Heat's depth finally proved too much.

"It was tough," Butler said. "They're a really good team. Obviously they missed their MVP. But we knew we were going to have to get one out of the mud and I think this was the one."

Antetokounmpo said he felt "lost" as he was unable to contribute.

"Mentally it was a battle, but at the end of the day you've got to trust your teammates and that's what I decided to do," he said after the Bucks medical staff persuaded him not to risk further injury by playing.

He was hoping he might be able to return for a game six. Now he's got to look further in the future.

"Hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee for many years that we can come out here and compete every single year for a championship," he said.