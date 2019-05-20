NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala 'questionable' for Game 4 against Blazers due to calf injury

Los Angeles: Golden State swingman Andre Iguodala is "questionable" for game four of the NBA Western Conference finals on Monday, when the Warriors will be seeking to complete a sweep in Portland.

Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the Warriors, exited in the third quarter of Saturday's 110-99 comeback victory over the Trail Blazers, which gave the Warriors a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

He played just 18 minutes, contributing two points, five rebounds and two assists.

"We didn't want to risk anything and put him back in the game," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

On Sunday, the team said an MRI exam on Iguodala's left calf was "clean" and Iguodala will receive treatment in hopes of a quick return to action.

The Warriors are already without superstar Kevin Durant, who has already been ruled out of game four with a calf strain, and DeMarcus Cousins, who is recovering from a torn quadriceps muscle.

"Injuries are part of the game, but we have guys who are capable and can step up," Warriors star Stephen Curry said. "We've been here before. Guys that are out on the floor know how to play, know how to win and know how to make winning plays and aren't afraid of anything."

Iguodala is averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 29.4 minutes in 15 games in these playoffs.

Kerr said the Warriors would "have to have more minutes" from reserve Alfonzo McKinnie in Iguodala's absence.

"We're confident he can do the job," Kerr said.

