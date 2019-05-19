NBA Playoffs 2019: Draymond Green's triple-double sparks Warriors' comeback win over Trail Blazers in Game 3

Los Angeles: Draymond Green exploded for a seventh career playoff triple-double on Saturday as the Golden State Warriors rallied for a 110-99 victory over the Trail Blazers in Portland and a 3-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference finals.

The two-time defending champion Warriors trailed by 18 in the second quarter, but with Green driving them they produced another dominant third period to seize control of the contest and the series.

No team has come back from an 0-3 deficit to win an NBA playoff series. The Trail Blazers will try to fend off elimination when they host game four on Monday.

Green scored 20 points with 13 rebounds and 12 assists, keeping the Warriors afloat in the first half before superstar Stephen Curry came alive with 21 of his 36 points after the interval.

"I don't even know what to say about Draymond," said coach Steve Kerr. "He was like a wrecking ball out there, destroying everything in his path."

His intensity was on display on both ends of the court, and on the sidelines as he exhorted teammates to keep pushing.

Klay Thompson added 19 points for the Warriors, who were again without injured star Kevin Durant.

"All my teammates, my coaches have been telling me, 'Draymond, get to the hole, be aggressive'," Green said of his mindset.

"We've got guys out there, Steph, Klay and those guys who draw a lot of attention, so it's on me to do my job and come through for those guys."

CJ McCollum led Portland with 23 points. Damian Lillard, relentlessly double-teamed by the Warriors, added 19 points.

Center Meyers Leonard, making just his third start of the season, finished with 16 points.

"We're going to give it our best effort on Monday. That's all that matters," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. "We're going to give it our best effort and whatever happens, happens."

Leonard made the most of his opportunity early, connecting on five of seven shots from the field in the first half on the way to 13 points.

The Trail Blazers, energized in front of a rowdy home crowd at the Moda Center, quickly built a 10-point lead before the Warriors trimmed it to two — 29-27 — at the end of the first quarter.

But the Blazers kept the pressure on, stretching the lead to 18 in the second quarter.

A steal by Lillard produced a thunderous dunk from Leonard, then Portland's Seth Curry stole the ball from his superstar brother Stephen and raced for a three-pointer that made it 60-42 with 2:28 remaining in the first half.

Portland took a 66-53 lead into the locker room, but the Warriors responded with a monster third quarter, using a 22-6 scoring run to take their first lead of the game, 77-76 on a lay-up by Kevin Looney — assisted by Green.

Golden State out-scored Portland 29-13 in the quarter to lead by three heading into the final frame and pushed the lead to 11 with 4:51 remaining.

