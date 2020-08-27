NBA: Players vote for resumption of playoffs a day after season's suspension in wake of Jacob Blake's shooting
The decision followed a day of tumult in the NBA on Wednesday, when the Bucks refused to play their first round game against the Orlando Magic in protest at the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.
Miami: NBA players voted to resume the post-season on Thursday, a day after a boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks forced the league to halt the playoffs and left the campaign hanging in the balance, reports said.
ESPN and The Athletic website said players attending a meeting in Orlando had agreed to resume the playoffs, although games scheduled for Thursday would be postponed.
The decision followed a day of tumult in the NBA on Wednesday, when the Bucks refused to play their first round game against the Orlando Magic in protest at the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.
The NBA later postponed the entire slate of Wednesday fixtures following the Bucks' no-show.
At a players meeting late on Wednesday, the powerhouse Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted to abandon the season.
The Lakers' LeBron James and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard both spoke in favor of ending the playoffs.
However, The Athletic reported that the Lakers and Clippers had changed course at Thursday's meeting, with the two teams said to be "on board" with a resumption.
James had on Wednesday tweeted angrily over the shooting of Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police as he got into a car containing his three children.
"WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT," James wrote on Twitter.
On Thursday, James renewed calls for action against racial inequality and social injustice.
"Change doesn't happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW!" James wrote on Twitter, urging people to vote in upcoming US elections.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NBA Playoff: Orlando Magic upset top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers beat LA Lakers in series opener
Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, as the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the NBA's fan-free Disney World bubble.
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers rally to beat Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets edge Utah Jazz in OT
Kawhi Leonard had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Clippers got a big boost from the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-110 in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff
NBA: Luka Doncic powers Mavericks to victory over Clippers in tight finish; Celtics beat 76ers
The 21-year old Slovenian phenom, who was playing with a tender ankle and missing his offensive sidekick Kristaps Porzingis, finished with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists to level the first-round NBA Western Conference playoff series at two games each.