NBA: Phoenix Suns snap up Chris Paul in blockbustre trade with Oklahoma City Thunder
Under the deal, Paul and Abdel Nader will head to the Suns in exchange for Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome and Jalen Lecque. Oklahoma City will also receive a 2022 first-round draft pick
Los Angeles: Ten-time All-Star Chris Paul is joining the Phoenix Suns from the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a blockbustre deal that sends four players and a draft pick the other way, Phoenix confirmed on Monday.
Under the deal, Paul and teammate Abdel Nader will head to the Suns in exchange for Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome and Jalen Lecque.
Oklahoma City will also receive a 2022 first-round draft pick as part of the move, which signals the Suns' determination to break into playoff contention next season.
"Chris's leadership and competitive approach to the game will have an immeasurable impact on our team," Suns general manager James Jones said.
Paul, 35, had two more seasons remaining on his Oklahoma City contract after joining the Thunder in 2019 following two seasons at the Houston Rockets. Prior to that, Paul spent six years with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The move will see Paul join up with Phoenix's Devin Booker, one of the brightest talents in the NBA.
Last season, Paul played in 70 of the Thunder's 72 games, averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds to lead the team to the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Phoenix coach Monty Williams has long been an admirer of Paul, saying before a Suns-Thunder clash in January: "He is the kind of guy that changes organisations."
"Everywhere he has gone, he has made everybody better," Williams said. "That is just who Chris is."
Phoenix have not made the postseason since 2010 but impressed during the NBA's restart in Orlando earlier this year, going 8-0 and just failing to clinch a place in the playoffs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Iran selects Majid Majidi drama Sun Children as official entry for Oscars 2021
Sun Children will be Majid Majidi's sixth film to represent Iran at the Oscars.
NBA Draft 2020: COVID-19 restrictions, uncertainty over top pick key issues ahead of event
The Minnesota Timberwolves will have the coveted first pick, ahead of the second-placed Golden State Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets.
Chris Pratt joins Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt will reprise the role of Peter Quill/Star Lord in Taikia Waititi's directorial Thor Love and Thunder