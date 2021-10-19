NBA: Philadelphia 76ers suspend Ben Simmons for one game for conduct detrimental to team
“I just thought he was a distraction today,” coach Doc Rivers said on Tuesday after practice. “I didn't think he wanted to do what everybody else was doing. I just told him he should leave. We went on with practice.”
Camden: Ben Simmons has been suspended by the Philadelphia 76ers for one game due to what they called conduct detrimental to the team. Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener on Wednesday night at New Orleans.
“I just thought he was a distraction today,” coach Doc Rivers said on Tuesday after practice. “I didn't think he wanted to do what everybody else was doing. It was early. It wasn't a big deal. I just told him he should leave. We went on with practice.”
The three-time All-Star guard was a holdout in training camp in the wake of his offseason trade demand. He reported last week and practiced on Sunday and Monday with the Sixers.
Simmons lingered outside the huddle, dribbled a basketball and looked uninterested during a team huddle at Monday's practice, where he did not practice with the first team.
Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid said Tuesday he wasn't here to “babysit” Simmons.
“At this point, I don't care about that man,” Embiid said. “He does whatever he wants.”
The 25-year-old from Australia had four years and $147 million left on his max contract when he decided he wanted a trade.
“Every day, every single moment, I'm going to give Ben a chance to join the team and be part of the team,” Rivers said. “He's under contract to be part of the team and that's not going to change. Sometimes it happens quick and guys join back in. Sometimes it doesn't. I've been in both situations and I'm fine with that."
Simmons did not make his scheduled media availability on Tuesday. Rivers said Simmons would be welcome to return to practice. The Sixers play their home opener on Friday.
also read
WBBL 2021: Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav shine in Sydney Sixers' five-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes
Young opener Shafali struck 57 off 50 balls with six hits to the fence in Sixers' successful run chase against Hobart Hurricanes, while Yadav grabbed two wickets, including that of compatriot Richa Ghosh.
Women's Big Bash League: Alyssa Healy's half-century sees Sydney Sixers win opener
Chasing down the Stars' 99 for one in a match shortened to 11 overs a side due to rain, the Sixers lost Indian opener Shafali Verma for eight before Healy took charge at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.
NBA turns 75: From modest beginning to behemoth, charting the league's growth
It started in 1946 with 11 teams and 160 players. The shot clock was nearly a decade away, the 3-point line was a couple generations away. Buildings were smaller. So were the players. The NBA, 75 years ago, was different in almost every imaginable way.