NBA: Pelicans star Anthony Davis fined $15,000 for obscene gesture towards a fan in New Orleans

Los Angeles: New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture towards a fan, the NBA confirmed on Thursday.

Davis was sanctioned after being filmed raising a finger towards someone in the crowd after the Pelicans' 115-109 home defeat to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Davis later said on social media he had reacted to verbal abuse from a spectator.

"Never disrespected the city and never will," Davis wrote on Instagram.

"But of course, they not gonna show what the fan said."

Davis has struggled through a difficult season with New Orleans, submitting a request to be traded in January which also led to a $50,000 fine.

A hoped-for move to the Los Angeles Lakers later collapsed after the Pelicans demands prompted the Lakers to end negotiations.

His exchange with a fan is one of several incidents involving players and spectators this season.

Tristan Thompson, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook have all been involved in altercations with fans since the season began.

