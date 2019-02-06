You are here:
NBA: Orlando Magic rookie center Mo Bamba diagnosed with stress fracture in his left tibia, say return depends on rest

Sports Agence France-Presse Feb 06, 2019 12:12:48 IST

New York: Orlando Magic rookie center Mo Bamba has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left tibia, the NBA club announced Tuesday, saying his return depends on rest and rehabilitation.

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) warms up while wearing an equality t-shirt prior to the game between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets at Amway Center. Reuters

The Magic don't plan for Bamba to undergo surgery at this time.

"Thankfully we caught this early and are able to treat Mo without surgery," Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said. "His return to action will depend on how he responds to treatment."

The Harlem-born 7-footer (2.13m), whose parents both emigrated to the United States from Ivory Coast, has averaged 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and a team-best 1.36 blocked shots a game in 47 appearances for the Magic this season.

Bamba was taken by Orlando with the sixth pick in last June's NBA Draft.

At 22-31, the Magic and Washington share 10th in the NBA Eastern Conference, each three games behind Miami for the eighth and final playoff berth.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 12:12:48 IST

