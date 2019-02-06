NBA: Orlando Magic rookie center Mo Bamba diagnosed with stress fracture in his left tibia, say return depends on rest

New York: Orlando Magic rookie center Mo Bamba has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left tibia, the NBA club announced Tuesday, saying his return depends on rest and rehabilitation.

The Magic don't plan for Bamba to undergo surgery at this time.

"Thankfully we caught this early and are able to treat Mo without surgery," Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said. "His return to action will depend on how he responds to treatment."

The Harlem-born 7-footer (2.13m), whose parents both emigrated to the United States from Ivory Coast, has averaged 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and a team-best 1.36 blocked shots a game in 47 appearances for the Magic this season.

Bamba was taken by Orlando with the sixth pick in last June's NBA Draft.

At 22-31, the Magic and Washington share 10th in the NBA Eastern Conference, each three games behind Miami for the eighth and final playoff berth.

