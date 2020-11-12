NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder promote assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach's position
Mark Daigneault coached the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G-League team for five years.
Oklahoma City: The Oklahoma City Thunder have promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach.
The Thunder made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday. Daigneault replaces Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls.
Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G-League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances.
“We are thrilled to have Mark assume the role of head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “He has been a selfless and effective leader within our organization since his arrival."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Megan Rapinoe lead American athletes' celebrations over Joe Biden win
Donald Trump has sparred numerous times with American athletes over the past four years, especially LeBron James, who called on Black Americans to get out and vote.
NBA: Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr votes, then works Chase Center drop spot
Kerr posed for photos with fans, stood for selfies and talked some basketball, too. But most of all, he wanted to support early voters and encourage others to take to the polls as Tuesday's election nears.
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers name Daryl Morey as team president; extend GM Elton Brand's contract
Morey stepped down as GM of the Houston Rockets this month after blockbuster moves that failed to lead the franchise to the NBA Finals