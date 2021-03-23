NBA: Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss Indiana Pacers game through injury
Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes Saturday and had 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds in a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. His 15 assists matched a career-high.
Milwaukee: Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game on Tuesday morning against the Indiana Pacers.
The NBA’s injury report lists Antetokounmpo as out for the game due to the knee issue.
Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes Saturday and had 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds in a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. His 15 assists matched a career-high.
The 6-foot-11 forward has averaged 28.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists during the Bucks’ current six-game winning streak. He had a stretch of three consecutive triple-doubles during that streak.
Over his last six games, Antetokounmpo is shooting 59% from the field, 44% from 3-point range and 80% on free-throw attempts.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
NBA All-Star Game 2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo shines in Team LeBron's win over Team Durant, named MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the game MVP after shooting 16 of 16 for 35 points. Stephen Curry chipped in with 28 points, while Damian Lillard had 32 for Team LeBron.
Roy Hibbert interview: Two-time All-Star talks about the evolution of big men in the NBA
Two-time All-Star Roy Hibbert talks about how the traditional NBA big-man, around whom he modelled his game, has become extinct while centres have evolved to counter the three-point wave.
NBA: Triple-doubles for Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden fuel Bucks, Nets
Antetokounmpo's triple-double was his second straight and his sixth of the season. He was just one of eight Bucks players to score in double figures as Milwaukee won their third straight game