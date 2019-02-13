NBA: Michael Jordan proud of Russell Westbrook and James Harden's streaks but says winning six titles is tougher

Los Angeles: Michael Jordan praised the record-breaking exploits of James Harden and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday before mischievously remarking that both players' achievements pale against his own.

NBA legend Jordan spoke to reporters in Charlotte ahead of the All-Star Break, less than 24 hours after Harden and Westbrook had both reached significant milestones.

Harden notched his 30th straight 30-point game in Houston's defeat of the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, becoming only the second player after Wilt Chamberlain to achieve the feat.

Westbrook meanwhile became the first man to record 10 consecutive triple-doubles in Oklahoma City's defeat of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jordan on Tuesday said both achievements were worthy of accolades.

"They're both hard," Jordan said. "It shows the talent that we have in the league, and it shows progression in the league.

"I am very proud of how both guys have done because they are making a mark for the league and I think it really helps grow the league."

"Which is harder from a player's standpoint? Six championships probably," quipped Jordan, who won six NBA Finals titles with the Chicago Bulls between 1991 and 1998.

While Harden and Westbrook have piled up individual accolades in recent years, winning the 2018 and 2017 season MVP titles respectively, neither has managed to win an NBA championship with their teams.

