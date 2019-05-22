NBA: Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Hawks guard Trae Young unanimously voted All Rookie First Team

Los Angeles: Dallas Mavericks rising star Luka Doncic and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young were unanimously voted into the NBA's rookie team of the year, the league said on Tuesday.

Slovenian ace Doncic and Young both received NBA All-Rookie First Team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 200 points each.

The duo were joined on the 2018-2019 All-Rookie First Team by Phoenix center Deandre Ayton, Memphis's Jaren Jackson Jr and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III.

All five players were the top five picks in the 2018 draft.

Doncic, Young and Ayton meanwhile have advanced as the three finalists for the 2018-2019 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

The winner will be named at the 2019 NBA Awards in Los Angeles on 24 June.

