NBA: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James out with ankle sprain as NBA All-Star Game looms
LeBron James will stay in Los Angeles for treatment and miss his first game of the 2020-21 season on Wednesday when the Lakers play at Sacramento.
Los Angeles: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss the reigning NBA champions' last contest before the All-Star Game break with a sprained left ankle, the club announced on Wednesday.
James will stay in Los Angeles for treatment and miss his first game of the 2020-21 season on Wednesday when the Lakers play at Sacramento.
The 36-year-old playmaker has been nagged by the injury but still managed to deliver 38 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot over 37 minutes on Tuesday in a 114-104 home loss to Phoenix.
James is expected to play in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, which he said last month was a "slap in the face" to NBA players after the event had originally been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 24-12, the Lakers have the third-best record in the NBA this season to Western Conference leader Utah's 27-8 mark and the Suns at 23-11.
In playing all 36 games for the Lakers so far this season, James is averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
By sitting out the Lakers' final game before the NBA's mid-season break, James will play only the All-Star Game from 1 March to 12 March, when the defending champions launch the second half of their schedule at home against Indiana.
The Lakers are also without star big man Anthony Davis, sidelined by a right leg injury, as well as Spanish center Marc Gasol, who is on the COVID-19 list.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
NBA: LeBron James dismisses Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s call for athletes to stick to sports instead of activism
Ibrahimovic had earlier called it “a mistake” for James and other athletes to get involved in political causes, saying they should "just do what you do best, because it doesn’t look good.”
NBA: Tim Hardaway Jr, Luka Doncic star in Dallas Mavericks win; Washington Wizards beat Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas were playing for the first time in eight days after two postponements because of a wintry weather blast in Texas. Kristaps Porzingis didn’t play after showing up on the injury report the day of the game with back stiffness.
NBA: James Harden, Joe Harris star as Nets rout Lakers; Raptors hand Bucks fifth consecutive loss
Kyrie Irving had 16 points and seven rebounds as Brooklyn easily won this matchup of NBA title contenders and improved to 4-0 on a five-game West Coast trip with Kevin Durant missing his third straight game with a strained left hamstring.