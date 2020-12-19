NBA: Los Angeles Lakers favourites to defend league title, finds general managers' survey
The Lakers, who won a 17th NBA crown two months ago in the Orlando quarantine bubble, were backed by 81% of GMs taking part in the survey to successfully defend the title.
Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Lakers have been installed as overwhelming favourites to win back-to-back NBA titles according to results of the league's annual general managers survey released Friday.
The Lakers, who won a 17th NBA crown two months ago in the Orlando quarantine bubble, were backed by 81% of GMs taking part in the survey to successfully defend the title.
It follows an abbreviated offseason which saw the Lakers strengthen an already formidable roster led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The Lakers have added German point guard Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Montrezl Harrell from the Los Angeles Clippers as well as Spanish veteran Marc Gasol.
The roster moves are largely seen as significant upgrades for the Lakers, who tip-off their new campaign against the Clippers at Staples Center next Tuesday.
The Clippers were picked as second favourites by 11% of GMs surveyed while the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat also picked up votes.
In the individual predictions, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was tipped to win Most Valuable Player honors for a third straight season by 32% of GMs, ahead of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who polled 21%.
The Lakers duo of Davis and James each received 18% of votes, while former MVP Kevin Durant, who is returning this year after missing the entire 2019-2020 campaign through injury, received 7% of votes.
Antetokounmpo and Doncic were also deadlocked amongst GMs asked to choose the player they would sign if starting a new franchise.
Miami's Erik Spoelstra was named as the best head coach in the NBA ahead of the Toronto Raptors' Nick Nurse and the San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Heart over height for Riyanshu Negi as he becomes latest NBA Academy India graduate to seal USA move
Riyanshu Negi is the fourth NBA Academy India student-athlete to commit to a US high-school or college basketball program. But at 6'3", the shooting guard is not like his compatriots who have moved to USA hoping to play in the NBA some day.
NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo focused on basketball, won't say whether he will sign supermax offer
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has until 21 December to sign the extension, or else he will be eligible to become a free agent after the 2020-21 season.
NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees record five-year deal with Milwaukee Bucks
Antetokounmpo has dominated the NBA in recent seasons, winning the season MVP honours this year as well as the defensive player of the year award, averaging 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.