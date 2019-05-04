NBA: Los Angeles Lakers eye former Cleveland Cavaliers boss Tyronn Lue as new head coach, say reports

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Lakers are homing in on Tyronn Lue in their search for a new head coach, the Los Angeles Times and other US media outlets reported on Friday.

The Lakers have been without a head coach since 12 April, when they parted ways with Luke Walton.

According to the Times, former Lakers coach Phil Jackson and Magic Johnson – who stepped down as Lakers' president of basketball operations last month – have told team co-owner Jeanie Buss that they support hiring Lue.

Lue, who coached Lakers superstar LeBron James in Cleveland and once played for Jackson, has been on the Lakers' radar for some time.

Both he and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams have been interviewed by the club, but Williams was hired on Friday as the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns.

That appeared to increase the likelihood that Lue would be offered the Lakers' coaching job – a position he'd been linked with ever since the Cleveland Cavaliers fired him after an 0-6 start to the season.

Lue's stint coaching James in Cleveland produced one title in 2016 and two more trips to the NBA Finals.

