NBA: Los Angeles Clippers promote Tyronn Lue as new head coach, replaces Doc Rivers
Tyronn Lue was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers when they captured the NBA championship with LeBron James in 2016.
Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Clippers announced Tuesday that Tyronn Lue has been promoted from assistant to head coach, replacing Doc Rivers, who was fired last month.
"We conducted a thorough search and spoke with fantastic candidates. We found that the best choice for our team was already in our building," said Clippers president Lawrence Frank on Tuesday. "As head coach, Ty will put a unique imprint on the organization, and drive us to new heights."
The Clippers are expected to introduce the 43-year-old Lue as the new head coach at a news conference on Wednesday. No details of his contract were released but the US media is reporting the two sides are working on a five-year deal.
"The pieces we need are in place -- committed ownership, smart management, and elite talent, on and off the court, in the NBA's best market," Lue said in a statement.
"My familiarity with the organisation, particularly (team owner Steve Ballmer) and Lawrence, confirmed this is where I want to be.
"We have work to do to become champions, but we have the motivation, the tools, and the support to get there. I'm excited to get started."
Lue was the Clippers' assistant coach to Rivers, who earlier this month was hired to be the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach.
Rivers was sacked after Los Angeles squandered a 3-1 lead and dropped a second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets this past season.
Lue was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers when they captured the NBA championship with LeBron James in 2016.
Lue played point guard for seven teams during an 11-year career, averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 assists. He won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers' in 2000-01.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NBA Academy India prospect Amaan Sandhu signs with First Love Christian Academy in America
Sandhu joined the NBA Academy India in 2017 as part of the inaugural class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program.
NBA Finals: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler confident team will get better after losing title fight to Lakers
It was Butler's determined triple-double that propelled the Heat to a game-five victory over the Lakers that temporarily put their championship celebrations on hold.
NBA Finals: Lakers' LeBron James savours fourth title, calls it 'one of the greatest accomplishments'
James said the isolation of the bubble made this title run a unique challenge. His four Finals MVPs are second only to the six of Michael Jordan.