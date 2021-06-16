NBA: Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard ruled out of playoff tie against Utah Jazz through injury
The Clippers announced that Leonard sprained his right knee during the Clippers' series-levelling win in game four on Monday, and will miss Wednesday's crucial game five in Salt Lake City.
Los Angeles: Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Wednesday's NBA playoff clash with the Utah Jazz after suffering a right knee injury, the team said.
The Clippers announced that Leonard sprained his right knee during the Clippers' series-levelling win in game four on Monday, and will miss Wednesday's crucial game five in Salt Lake City.
US media reports said Leonard could miss the remainder of the best-of-seven series while the Clippers added there was "no timetable" for the two-time NBA champion's return.
Leonard's absence is a blow to the Clippers' hopes of advancing past the top-seeded Jazz. Leonard scored 31 points on Monday as the Clippers squared the series at 2-2 having lost games one and two.
The 29-year-old Leonard tweaked his knee as he drove for the basket towards the end of Monday's victory and did not finish the game, but later shrugged off concerns about the injury.
Leonard has averaged 30.4 points per game during this season's playoffs, with 4.4 assists and 7.7 rebounds.
also read
NBA: Anthony Davis says injuries 'a big factor' for Los Angeles Lakers' title defence unravelling
Anthony Davis missed half of the 72-game regular season because of a string of injuries. LeBron James, who missed more than 20 games this season with a high right ankle sprain.
NBA: LeBron James, Anthony Davis remain 'pillars' of Lakers despite first round playoff exit
Suns series defeat marked the first time in 15 playoff appearances that James - a four-time NBA champion - was eliminated in the first round.
NBA: Suns eliminate defending champions Lakers, advance to second round; Nuggets beat Trail Blazers
Jae Crowder scored 18 points for the second-seeded Suns, who won three consecutive games to send LeBron James to a first-round series loss for the first time in his 18-year NBA career.