You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

NBA: LeBron James set to make Los Angeles Lakers' home debut against Houston Rockets in October

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 11, 2018 11:06:14 IST

Los Angeles: LeBron James will make his Los Angeles Lakers' home debut on 20 October against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center arena, the National Basketball Association announced on Friday.

File image of LeBron James. AP

File image of LeBron James. AP

The four-time league MVP James, who left the Cleveland Cavaliers last month to sign with the Lakers, and his new teammates travel to Portland on the 18th for their regular season debut contest.

The announcement comes two days after the league released their abbreviated schedule for its 73rd season.

On Wednesday, the league announced that for the 20th straight year, the Lakers will play on Christmas Day, travelling to face the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

James returns to Cleveland for his lone game against the Cavaliers on 21 November. The Lakers will play on national television 35 times.

James, who signed a four-year, $153 million contract with the Lakers in July, faced the Warriors in each of the past four NBA finals as a member of Cavaliers.

The Lakers' longest road trip of the season is a five-game, 12-day stretch from 1-12 February when the Grammy Awards are held at Staples Center. They'll play 13 back-to-back sets.

In other key contests, Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard will make his return to San Antonio on 3 January. The Spurs dealt Leonard to the Raptors in the offseason for DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan returns with his new team to Toronto on 22 February.

The league will stage its earliest opening to a season since the 1980-81 campaign began on 10 October.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 11:06 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores