NBA: LeBron James fueled by snub in best player poll ahead of new season
An ESPN survey of 10 NBA executives and scouts was evenly split between US Olympic hero Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Los Angeles: LeBron James is taking issue with a pre-season poll that doesn't give him a vote in the discussion about who is the NBA's best player entering the 2021-22 campaign.
An ESPN survey of 10 NBA executives and scouts was evenly split between US Olympic hero Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA crown in 50 years.
While a story with the survey said 36-year-old James was the only other name brought up by anyone, an honorable mention wasn't good enough for Los Angeles Lakers star James, a four-time NBA champion, fourtime NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time NBA Finals MVP.
THANK YOU! As if I didn’t need more to⛽️ ME! #Washed👑
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2021
"THANK YOU!" James tweeted Thursday. "As if I didn’t need more to (fuel) ME!" with a gas pump emoji symbolizing the snub's energizing impact.
James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.1 steals a game last season for the Lakers, who lost in the first round of the playoffs to NBA Finals loser Phoenix. It marked the first time in his career that James went out in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Lakers, who lost Anthony Davis to a strained groin in that first-round series while leading 2-1, added playmaker Russell Westbrook to the lineup for the upcoming season as they seek a second NBA crown in three seasons.
also read
NBA: Joel Embiid agrees on four-year, $196 million contract extension with Philadelphia 76ers, say reports
The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season to Denver's Nikola Jokic and led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA: Luka Doncic set to sign $207 million contract extension at Dallas Mavericks
The 22-year-old Doncic was an All-Star in his second and third seasons after being named Rookie of the Year in 2018-19. He's also been first-team All-NBA twice, which makes Doncic the first player eligible for a supermax extension off his rookie contract.
NBA Summer League: Sacramento Kings edge past Boston Celtics for first title since 2014
The Sacramento Kings had India's Princepal Singh, who played four minutes and eight seconds in the championship clinching game while scoring two points and getting a rebound.