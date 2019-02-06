NBA: Lakers withdraw from negotiations with Pelicans over Anthony Davis after complaining about 'outrageous' trade requests

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Lakers have withdrawn from negotiations with the New Orleans Pelicans over Anthony Davis after complaining about "outrageous" trade requests, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

The Times said the Lakers had "pulled out" of talks with the Pelicans aimed at acquiring Davis after offering multiple players and draft picks for the All-Star.

Davis, who announced his desire to leave New Orleans earlier this month, is reportedly keen to join the Lakers and form a partnership with LeBron James.

However, the Times, citing a person with knowledge of the negotiations, reported on Tuesday that the Lakers had now ended discussions after growing increasingly frustrated with the Pelicans.

The report said that Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson informed Pelicans general manager Dell Demps that the organization had made its best and final offer and would not add anything else.

That offer is reported to have included Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as well two first-round round draft picks.

However, the Pelicans had requested between six and eight draft picks.

"They wanted more and more and more," the Times quoted one source familiar with the negotiations as saying. "There was no more to give... the more they wanted the more it because outrageous and unrealistic."

Davis, a 25-year-old forward who helped the United States capture 2012 London Olympic gold is the most prized player up for grabs as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approaches.

Rich Paul, Davis's agent and James's agent, revealed the Davis trade demand a week ago, leading to a $50,000 fine for Davis from the NBA but forcing the Pelicans' hand, lest he play out his contract next year and leave without any compensation.

ESPN reported on Monday that Davis has given the Pelicans a list with a "handful" of clubs where he would sign a long-term deal after a trade, saying it includes Milwaukee and does not include Boston.

The Lakers, Milwaukee, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are on the list, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bringing Davis to the Lakers to play alongside James would give the team another major two-man combination in their history of success with such duos as Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson and Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West.

